KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LIG Nex1 52,400 UP 300
Fila Holdings 44,650 DN 250
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 192,500 DN 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 45,100 UP 50
HANWHA LIFE 3,360 UP 25
KOLMAR KOREA 48,850 UP 600
HANJINKAL 67,000 UP 1,100
HANWHA SYSTEMS 19,250 DN 500
BGF Retail 180,500 UP 2,000
SKCHEM 269,000 DN 1,000
SKBS 308,500 DN 5,000
WooriFinancialGroup 11,300 UP 50
Doosanfc 52,600 DN 2,300
DHICO 21,900 UP 1,000
HYBE 286,000 DN 3,500
SK ie technology 208,500 UP 1,000
DL E&C 139,000 DN 2,000
LX HOLDINGS 9,930 UP 60
BNK Financial Group 7,880 UP 120
emart 180,000 UP 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY474 00 UP800
DoubleUGames 61,700 DN 1,600
CUCKOO 24,500 DN 600
COSMAX 131,500 UP 1,000
MANDO 60,900 UP 200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 962,000 DN 3,000
INNOCEAN 58,600 UP 100
Doosan Bobcat 42,700 DN 650
H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,200 DN 500
Netmarble 127,500 DN 1,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S65900 UP600
ORION 127,000 UP 500
HDC-OP 29,900 0
HYOSUNG TNC 784,000 UP 7,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 618,000 DN 1,000
DOOSAN 100,000 UP 10,500
MERITZ SECU 5,510 UP 150
LS 66,600 0
GC Corp 383,500 DN 1,500
GS E&C 44,650 DN 100
(Yonhap Feature) Young S. Koreans memorialize youth in sculpted body pics
Student population on steady decline in South Korea
(5th LD) 391 Afghan evacuees to be airlifted to S. Korea Thursday: foreign ministry
(Yonhap Feature) 'Too big to jail' mantra still holds good for chaebol brass in S. Korea
Four Afghan evacuees in S. Korea confirmed to be infected with COVID-19: ministry
British carrier strike group commander calls for strengthening ties with S. Korea
BTS' 'Butter' climbs back to No. 7 on Billboard Hot 100
Son Heung-min glad to join 'motivated' teammates for World Cup qualifiers
Prosecution busts biggest-ever drug smuggling attempt
(LEAD) New infections spike to over 2,000 again, delta cases rising at alarming pace