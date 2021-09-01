KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 788,000 DN 5,000
KPIC 231,500 0
GS Retail 34,300 0
HtlShilla 88,900 DN 900
Ottogi 528,000 UP 11,000
IlyangPharm 35,450 UP 950
Hanmi Science 74,800 UP 1,400
F&F Holdings 46,250 UP 2,250
KT 33,450 UP 650
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL197000 DN1000
LOTTE TOUR 19,450 UP 550
LG Uplus 14,450 UP 400
SAMSUNG LIFE 74,100 DN 400
KT&G 81,800 UP 200
LG Display 20,550 UP 50
Kangwonland 27,950 UP 250
S-1 81,600 DN 500
NAVER 445,000 UP 6,000
CheilWorldwide 23,300 UP 200
Handsome 40,500 DN 150
Kakao 154,000 DN 1,000
NCsoft 637,000 DN 23,000
Asiana Airlines 24,300 UP 600
COWAY 76,800 DN 1,400
SamsungEng 23,750 UP 1,400
SAMSUNG C&T 133,000 0
PanOcean 7,950 DN 360
SAMSUNG CARD 34,550 UP 450
AMOREPACIFIC 227,500 0
FOOSUNG 14,050 DN 200
SK Innovation 244,500 DN 5,000
POONGSAN 35,650 UP 200
KBFinancialGroup 53,100 UP 200
Hansae 20,900 UP 250
LX HAUSYS 87,900 DN 200
Youngone Corp 41,900 UP 250
CSWIND 79,900 0
GKL 15,650 UP 50
KOLON IND 86,600 DN 400
HanmiPharm 312,500 UP 3,500
(END)
