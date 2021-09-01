Renault Samsung's Aug. sales up 17 pct on exports
SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- Renault Samsung Motors Corp. said Wednesday its sales rose 17 percent last month from a year earlier on strong exports of its SUV models.
The South Korean unit of Renault S.A. sold 8,846 vehicles in August, up from 7,570 units a year earlier, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales fell 25 percent to 4,604 units from 6,104 during the same period, while exports jumped to 4,242 units from 1,466 on strong demand for the XM3 and QM6 SUVs, it said.
From January to August, its sales declined 9.9 percent to 75,805 autos from 84,158 units during the same period of last year.
French automaker Renault holds an 81 percent stake in Renault Samsung.
