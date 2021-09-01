S. Korean Bond Yields on Sep. 1, 2021
All News 16:30 September 01, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.066 1.064 +0.2
2-year TB 1.254 1.249 +0.5
3-year TB 1.417 1.395 +2.2
10-year TB 1.942 1.912 +3.0
2-year MSB 1.281 1.272 +0.9
3-year CB (AA-) 1.848 1.829 +1.9
91-day CD 0.920 0.920 0.0
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
(Yonhap Feature) Young S. Koreans memorialize youth in sculpted body pics
-
Student population on steady decline in South Korea
-
(5th LD) 391 Afghan evacuees to be airlifted to S. Korea Thursday: foreign ministry
-
(Yonhap Feature) 'Too big to jail' mantra still holds good for chaebol brass in S. Korea
-
Four Afghan evacuees in S. Korea confirmed to be infected with COVID-19: ministry
-
British carrier strike group commander calls for strengthening ties with S. Korea
-
BTS' 'Butter' climbs back to No. 7 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Son Heung-min glad to join 'motivated' teammates for World Cup qualifiers
-
Prosecution busts biggest-ever drug smuggling attempt
-
(LEAD) New infections spike to over 2,000 again, delta cases rising at alarming pace