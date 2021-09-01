Geneone Life Science to raise 137 bln won via stock offering
All News 16:41 September 01, 2021
SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- Geneone Life Science Inc. on Wednesday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 137 billion won(US$118.4 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its facilities.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 5.76 million common shares at a price of 24,350 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the firm’s shareholders.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
(Yonhap Feature) Young S. Koreans memorialize youth in sculpted body pics
-
Student population on steady decline in South Korea
-
(5th LD) 391 Afghan evacuees to be airlifted to S. Korea Thursday: foreign ministry
-
(Yonhap Feature) 'Too big to jail' mantra still holds good for chaebol brass in S. Korea
-
Four Afghan evacuees in S. Korea confirmed to be infected with COVID-19: ministry
-
British carrier strike group commander calls for strengthening ties with S. Korea
-
BTS' 'Butter' climbs back to No. 7 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Son Heung-min glad to join 'motivated' teammates for World Cup qualifiers
-
Prosecution busts biggest-ever drug smuggling attempt
-
(LEAD) New infections spike to over 2,000 again, delta cases rising at alarming pace