Geneone Life Science to raise 137 bln won via stock offering

All News 16:41 September 01, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- Geneone Life Science Inc. on Wednesday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 137 billion won(US$118.4 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its facilities.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 5.76 million common shares at a price of 24,350 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the firm’s shareholders.
