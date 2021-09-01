S. Korean ambassador to Geneva elected chair of working party on Uzbekistan's accession to WTO
SEOUL, Sept 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's ambassador to Geneva, Lee Tae-ho, has been elected the chair of the World Trade Organization (WTO)'s working party tasked with negotiations for Uzbekistan's accession to the trade body, the foreign ministry said Wednesday.
Lee's election was announced Tuesday (Geneva time) by Ambassador Dacio Castillo of Honduras, who currently serves as the chair of the WTO General Council, the ministry said in a release.
Lee is replacing Paik Ji-ah, the previous South Korean ambassador to the Permanent Mission in Geneva. She held the post from July 2018 to May this year.
The chair of the WTO working party is in charge of coordinating the WTO membership negotiations between the existing members and countries seeking to join.
Since the launch of negotiations for its accession to the WTO in 1994, Uzbekistan has been taking steps to reform its trade law and held rounds of talks with WTO members on opening up its commodity and service markets.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(Yonhap Feature) Young S. Koreans memorialize youth in sculpted body pics
-
Student population on steady decline in South Korea
-
(5th LD) 391 Afghan evacuees to be airlifted to S. Korea Thursday: foreign ministry
-
(Yonhap Feature) 'Too big to jail' mantra still holds good for chaebol brass in S. Korea
-
Four Afghan evacuees in S. Korea confirmed to be infected with COVID-19: ministry
-
British carrier strike group commander calls for strengthening ties with S. Korea
-
BTS' 'Butter' climbs back to No. 7 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Son Heung-min glad to join 'motivated' teammates for World Cup qualifiers
-
Prosecution busts biggest-ever drug smuggling attempt
-
(LEAD) New infections spike to over 2,000 again, delta cases rising at alarming pace