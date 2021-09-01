Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Organic Tea Cosmetics Holdings to raise 17.3 bln won via stock sale

All News 17:31 September 01, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 1 (Yonhap) -- Organic Tea Cosmetics Holdings Co. on Wednesday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 17.3 billion won(US$15 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance stock acquisition.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 15 million common shares at a price of 1,155 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)

Keywords
#ORGANIC TEA COSMETICS HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!