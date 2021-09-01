Seyoung D&C to raise 4.5 bln won via stock sale
All News 17:40 September 01, 2021
SEOUL, SEPTEMBER 1 (Yonhap) -- Seyoung D&C Co. on Wednesday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 4.5 billion won(US$3.9 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance stock acquisition.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 7.61 million common shares at a price of 657 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
(Yonhap Feature) Young S. Koreans memorialize youth in sculpted body pics
-
Student population on steady decline in South Korea
-
(Yonhap Feature) 'Too big to jail' mantra still holds good for chaebol brass in S. Korea
-
Four Afghan evacuees in S. Korea confirmed to be infected with COVID-19: ministry
-
U.S. grateful for S. Korea's contribution in evacuating Afghan refugees: U.S. general
-
British carrier strike group commander calls for strengthening ties with S. Korea
-
BTS' 'Butter' climbs back to No. 7 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Prosecution busts biggest-ever drug smuggling attempt
-
Son Heung-min glad to join 'motivated' teammates for World Cup qualifiers
-
(LEAD) New infections spike to over 2,000 again, delta cases rising at alarming pace