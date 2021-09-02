Korean-language dailies

-- YouTube knows popular opinion on presidential election (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Front line of antivirus fight to collapse when improving public health care is neglected (Kookmin Daily)

-- Health care union, gov't reach agreement; chaos in medical system amid COVID-19 avoided (Donga Ilbo)

-- Hawkish pro-Moon faction speeds up going its own way (Seoul Shinmun)

-- High-end military weapons face rising risk of hacking (Segye Times)

-- After spending savings of 10 tln won, employment insurance to rise again (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 19 tln won spent on taxes for 8 major social insurances (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Wage gap at listed firms estimated at 36 pct (Hankyoreh)

-- S. Korea likely to allow gatherings of 6 next week, 8 over Chuseok (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Gov't raises employment insurance cost after binge spending on unemployment benefits (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Employment insurance cost to be raised as fund on verge of being depleted (Korea Economic Daily)

