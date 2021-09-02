(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Sept. 2)

What matters is the possible deterioration of fiscal soundness as a result of the bigger budget. The national debt will likely reach 1,068 trillion won next year, up 400 trillion from 2017. This means the proportion of the national debt over GDP will surge to 50.2 percent in 2021 from last year's 43.8 percent. The Ministry of Economy and Finance initially attempted to set next year's budget at less than 600 trillion won to avoid an upsurge of national debt, but to no avail. Well aware of growing concerns about the debt problem, the government devised a plan to keep the government's total spending growth at the 5 percent level in 2023 and within 4 percent in 2024 and 2025. Yet, this is seen as an attempt to pass the buck to the next administration.