(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Sept. 2)
Record-high budget plan
Soaring national debt could hurt fiscal soundness
On Tuesday, the government proposed a budget of 604.4 trillion won ($518.4 billion) for next year, up 8.3 percent from this year's 558 trillion won. The record-high budget represents an increase of more than 200 trillion won from 2018, the second year of the President Moon Jae-in administration. The state budget has continued to increase 8 percent to 9 percent every year since Moon took office in 2017.
Moon said the budgetary expansion is aimed at speeding up the recovery of growth and maintaining economic strength. The government predicts the economy will grow by 4 percent or so this year, a robust rebound from last year's 0.9 percent contraction. In a sense, such a mega-budget seems inevitable to ride out the fallout from the persisting COVID-19 pandemic and lay the solid groundwork for strong economic growth.
It is necessary to offer more support for low-income earners and small business owners most vulnerable to the public health crisis, and to narrow the wealth gap between the rich and the poor. The budget plan also focuses on fueling future growth engines for the nation. More than 83 trillion won will be spent to help the self-employed and the underprivileged, while 33.7 trillion won will be used to speed up Korean New Deal projects.
What matters is the possible deterioration of fiscal soundness as a result of the bigger budget. The national debt will likely reach 1,068 trillion won next year, up 400 trillion from 2017. This means the proportion of the national debt over GDP will surge to 50.2 percent in 2021 from last year's 43.8 percent. The Ministry of Economy and Finance initially attempted to set next year's budget at less than 600 trillion won to avoid an upsurge of national debt, but to no avail. Well aware of growing concerns about the debt problem, the government devised a plan to keep the government's total spending growth at the 5 percent level in 2023 and within 4 percent in 2024 and 2025. Yet, this is seen as an attempt to pass the buck to the next administration.
The government has set aside 23.5 trillion won to assist young people mainly in their 20s and 30s. The plans include the provision of rent for low-income youngsters, more paychecks for enlisted service members and more scholarships for university students. It is necessary to support young people suffering from financial crunches. Yet, the Moon administration has invited criticism for trying to woo young voters with such a populist plan ahead of the presidential election slated for next March.
The government is also under attack for allocating 27.5 trillion won for infrastructure construction projects next year in an apparent bid to "buy votes." So both ruling and opposition lawmakers should make a thorough review of the budget proposal which will soon be submitted to the National Assembly. If needed, they must cut back expenditures earmarked for pork barrel projects and wasteful outlays. Otherwise, no one can put the brakes on the highest-ever budget plan.
