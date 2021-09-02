Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:04 September 02, 2021
SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 26/20 Cloudy 30
Incheon 26/20 Cloudy 30
Suwon 25/20 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 25/21 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 25/21 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 28/17 Cloudy 30
Gangneung 25/19 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 26/21 Sunny 60
Gwangju 25/21 Rain 80
Jeju 28/25 Sunny 60
Daegu 24/20 Cloudy 30
Busan 24/21 Rain 70
(END)
