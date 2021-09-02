Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:04 September 02, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 26/20 Cloudy 30

Incheon 26/20 Cloudy 30

Suwon 25/20 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 25/21 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 25/21 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 28/17 Cloudy 30

Gangneung 25/19 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 26/21 Sunny 60

Gwangju 25/21 Rain 80

Jeju 28/25 Sunny 60

Daegu 24/20 Cloudy 30

Busan 24/21 Rain 70
