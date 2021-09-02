Go to Contents Go to Navigation

HMM workers strike wage deal, scrap strike

All News 10:23 September 02, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- HMM Co., South Korea's biggest container shipper, and its labor union struck a wage deal Thursday, ending their 77-day labor dispute.

They agreed to a 7.9 percent pay increase and incentives of up to 650 percent of workers' monthly wages, HMM said.

The labor and management started negotiations on June 18 but had difficulty in narrowing their differences.

After their pay talks fell through, the two unions of HMM – a sea-based workers' union and a land-based workers' union -- voted for a strike to press the management to solve the wage dispute.

This photo provided by HMM Co. on Sept. 2, 2021, shows one of the shipper's container carriers. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

