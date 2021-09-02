Brokerages' Q2 profit dips 22.6 pct as stocks ease
SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korean brokerage firms saw their combined net profit dip 22.6 percent on quarter in the second quarter, due to a decline in commission fees as stocks eased, data showed Thursday.
The combined net profit of 58 brokerages stood at 2.31 trillion won (US$2 billion) in the second quarter, compared with a profit of 2.99 trillion won a quarter ago, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service.
The combined brokerage fees stood at 4.15 trillion won in the second quarter, down 8.7 percent from a quarter ago.
The brokerages posted a combined profit of 184.5 billion won in derivative-related products in the second quarter, compared with a loss of 189.4 billion won a quarter earlier.
At the end of June, the combined assets of 58 brokerages stood at 629.7 trillion won, up 1.7 percent from the end of March, according to the data.
