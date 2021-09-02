The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 September 02, 2021
SEOUL, Sep. 2 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.75 0.75
1-M 0.81 0.81
2-M 0.86 0.86
3-M 0.89 0.89
6-M 1.05 1.05
12-M 1.26 1.26
(END)
