With near no-hitter, Bears' Ariel Miranda closes in on KBO Triple Crown

Only three pitchers have won the Triple Crown in the KBO. Sun Dong-yol did it in 1986, 1989, 1990 and 1991 while pitching for the Haitai Tigers dynasty. Ryu Hyun-jin, currently starting for the Toronto Blue Jays, led the league in wins, ERA and strikeouts as a rookie for the Hanwha Eagles in 2006. He was voted the MVP and the Rookie of the Year that season.