S. Korean volleyball MVP under investigation for assault charges
SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- The reigning South Korean men's volleyball MVP Jung Ji-seok is under police investigation for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend, sources said Thursday.
According to the sources, Jung, a star outside hitter for the Korean Air Jumbos in the V-League, was recently questioned by police on charges of assaulting his ex-girlfriend and installing a hidden camera in the home the two share. The sources said the girlfriend recently reported Jung's alleged assault to police.
A woman who claimed to be Jung's ex-girlfriend uploaded a photo of a kneeling man, apparently Jung, on her social media, along with photos of a shattered mobile phone and a camera installed in their house. She accused the man of assaulting her and breaking her phone.
Jung, 26, was voted the regular season and the finals MVP last season, after helping the Jumbos to both the regular season title and the championship crown.
