KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KAL 30,800 DN 300
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,610 UP 100
KCC 398,000 UP 13,000
SKBP 122,000 DN 2,000
LG Corp. 93,200 DN 1,100
Shinsegae 273,500 UP 6,500
Nongshim 301,500 DN 500
BoryungPharm 16,800 DN 250
L&L 11,750 DN 100
SGBC 84,500 UP 100
Hyosung 118,000 DN 1,000
LOTTE 35,550 DN 450
LOTTE Fine Chem 70,500 0
GCH Corp 33,700 DN 150
HYUNDAI STEEL 50,400 UP 300
LotteChilsung 144,000 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,970 UP 20
POSCO 342,500 UP 5,000
DB INSURANCE 59,500 UP 700
SamsungElec 76,000 DN 800
NHIS 13,300 0
DongwonInd 243,000 DN 2,000
SK Discovery 48,100 DN 550
LS 66,600 0
GC Corp 377,000 DN 6,500
GS E&C 44,750 UP 100
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 750,000 DN 38,000
KPIC 230,000 DN 1,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,900 DN 60
SKC 144,500 DN 11,500
GS Retail 34,450 UP 150
Ottogi 523,000 DN 5,000
IlyangPharm 35,700 UP 250
F&F Holdings 45,400 DN 850
HyundaiMipoDock 73,800 DN 1,200
IS DONGSEO 51,500 UP 200
S-Oil 91,700 DN 900
LG Innotek 212,000 DN 5,500
MERITZ SECU 5,710 UP 200
HtlShilla 88,900 0
