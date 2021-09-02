KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Hanmi Science 73,800 DN 1,000
SamsungElecMech 182,500 DN 2,500
Hanssem 115,500 DN 1,000
KSOE 114,000 0
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 39,550 DN 50
OCI 129,000 UP 3,000
LS ELECTRIC 68,400 UP 400
KorZinc 517,000 DN 4,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,200 DN 110
HMM 40,300 DN 1,700
HYUNDAI WIA 90,400 DN 1,300
KumhoPetrochem 191,500 DN 1,000
Mobis 275,500 DN 2,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 51,700 UP 1,300
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 246,000 DN 500
S-1 81,500 DN 100
ZINUS 83,400 UP 1,200
Hanchem 296,000 UP 4,000
DWS 56,800 DN 1,400
KEPCO 23,850 DN 200
SamsungSecu 50,300 UP 800
KG DONGBU STL 15,300 DN 50
SKTelecom 308,000 DN 5,000
SNT MOTIV 55,800 UP 700
HyundaiElev 49,650 DN 850
SAMSUNG SDS 170,000 DN 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 32,550 UP 50
KUMHOTIRE 5,930 DN 60
Hanon Systems 16,250 DN 50
SK 262,000 DN 1,500
ShinpoongPharm 69,800 DN 2,100
Handsome 41,600 UP 1,100
Asiana Airlines 22,700 DN 1,600
COWAY 76,300 DN 500
LOTTE SHOPPING 109,000 UP 2,000
IBK 10,350 DN 100
DONGSUH 29,050 UP 100
SamsungEng 23,300 DN 450
SAMSUNG C&T 131,500 DN 1,500
PanOcean 7,750 DN 200
(MORE)
-
BTS' 'Butter' climbs back to No. 7 on Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS releases 'Butter' remix feat. Megan Thee Stallion
-
(Yonhap Feature) Young S. Koreans memorialize youth in sculpted body pics
-
Prosecution busts biggest-ever drug smuggling attempt
-
Jincheon flooded with shopping mall orders after hosting Afghan refugees
-
(Yonhap Feature) Young S. Koreans memorialize youth in sculpted body pics
-
(Yonhap Feature) 'Too big to jail' mantra still holds good for chaebol brass in S. Korea
-
Four Afghan evacuees in S. Korea confirmed to be infected with COVID-19: ministry
-
(Yonhap Interview) Jeju Beer eyes bigger share of S. Korea's craft brewing market
-
S. Korea to lift entry restrictions on EU, Schengen Area countries from Sept.
-
Prosecution busts biggest-ever drug smuggling attempt
-
(LEAD) New cases under 2,000, eased virus curbs eyed for Chuseok
-
(LEAD) 1.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Romania to land in S. Korea
-
Son Heung-min glad to join 'motivated' teammates for World Cup qualifiers
-
Hyundai Heavy, Bobcock join forces for S. Korea's 1st aircraft carrier