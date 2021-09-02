KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SAMSUNG CARD 34,500 DN 50
CheilWorldwide 23,000 DN 300
KT 32,950 DN 500
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL202500 UP5500
LOTTE TOUR 19,450 0
LG Uplus 14,350 DN 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 74,300 UP 200
KT&G 81,800 0
DHICO 21,300 DN 600
Doosanfc 52,800 UP 200
LG Display 20,200 DN 350
Kangwonland 28,300 UP 350
NAVER 442,500 DN 2,500
Kakao 155,000 UP 1,000
NCsoft 633,000 DN 4,000
KIWOOM 119,500 UP 1,500
DSME 27,000 DN 200
DSINFRA 11,900 DN 400
DWEC 7,370 UP 50
DongwonF&B 205,500 DN 2,500
KEPCO KPS 39,500 UP 1,100
LGH&H 1,473,000 UP 11,000
LGCHEM 711,000 DN 10,000
KEPCO E&C 49,650 UP 800
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 73,800 DN 800
HYUNDAI ROTEM 26,500 UP 350
LGELECTRONICS 139,500 DN 1,500
Celltrion 288,000 DN 2,500
Huchems 27,100 UP 550
DAEWOONG PHARM 164,000 0
HYUNDAIDEPTST 81,800 UP 400
KIH 93,400 DN 1,500
LOTTE Himart 31,550 DN 100
GS 42,200 0
CJ CGV 31,350 UP 200
LIG Nex1 51,600 DN 800
Fila Holdings 45,300 UP 650
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 187,000 DN 5,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 44,650 DN 450
HANWHA LIFE 3,370 UP 10
(MORE)
-
