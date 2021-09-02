KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
AMOREPACIFIC 224,500 DN 3,000
FOOSUNG 13,850 DN 200
SK Innovation 247,500 UP 3,000
POONGSAN 35,550 DN 100
KBFinancialGroup 53,100 0
Hansae 20,950 UP 50
LX HAUSYS 88,900 UP 1,000
Youngone Corp 43,000 UP 1,100
CSWIND 79,000 DN 900
GKL 16,150 UP 500
KOLON IND 83,900 DN 2,700
HanmiPharm 310,500 DN 2,000
BNK Financial Group 7,880 0
emart 181,000 UP 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY463 00 DN1100
KOLMAR KOREA 48,450 DN 400
HANJINKAL 65,800 DN 1,200
DoubleUGames 61,500 DN 200
CUCKOO 24,200 DN 300
COSMAX 128,000 DN 3,500
MANDO 60,300 DN 600
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 948,000 DN 14,000
INNOCEAN 58,100 DN 500
Doosan Bobcat 42,000 DN 700
H.S.ENTERPRISE 14,900 DN 300
Netmarble 126,000 DN 1,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S64800 DN1100
ORION 126,000 DN 1,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 19,350 UP 100
BGF Retail 183,000 UP 2,500
SKCHEM 272,500 UP 3,500
HDC-OP 29,550 DN 350
HYOSUNG TNC 744,000 DN 40,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 592,000 DN 26,000
SKBS 307,000 DN 1,500
WooriFinancialGroup 11,250 DN 50
HYBE 280,500 DN 5,500
SK ie technology 209,000 UP 500
DL E&C 138,000 DN 1,000
LX HOLDINGS 9,910 DN 20
(END)
-
BTS' 'Butter' climbs back to No. 7 on Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS releases 'Butter' remix feat. Megan Thee Stallion
-
(Yonhap Feature) Young S. Koreans memorialize youth in sculpted body pics
-
Prosecution busts biggest-ever drug smuggling attempt
-
Jincheon flooded with shopping mall orders after hosting Afghan refugees
-
(Yonhap Feature) Young S. Koreans memorialize youth in sculpted body pics
-
(Yonhap Feature) 'Too big to jail' mantra still holds good for chaebol brass in S. Korea
-
Four Afghan evacuees in S. Korea confirmed to be infected with COVID-19: ministry
-
(Yonhap Interview) Jeju Beer eyes bigger share of S. Korea's craft brewing market
-
S. Korea to lift entry restrictions on EU, Schengen Area countries from Sept.
-
Prosecution busts biggest-ever drug smuggling attempt
-
(LEAD) New cases under 2,000, eased virus curbs eyed for Chuseok
-
(LEAD) 1.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Romania to land in S. Korea
-
Son Heung-min glad to join 'motivated' teammates for World Cup qualifiers
-
Hyundai Heavy, Bobcock join forces for S. Korea's 1st aircraft carrier