S. Korea's FX reserves hit record high in August on new IMF SDR allocation
SEOUL, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's foreign reserves rose to an all-time high in August, partly thanks to an allocation of the International Monetary Fund's Special Drawing Rights (SDR), central bank data showed Friday.
The nation's foreign reserves came to US$463.9 billion as of end-August, up $5.25 billion from the previous month, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).
Foreign reserves consist of securities and deposits denominated in overseas currencies, IMF reserve positions, special drawing rights and gold bullion.
Last month, the finance ministry said it has received an SDR worth some US$11.7 billion from the IMF in line with the international organization's move to allocate its new asset reserves to member countries.
In early August, the board of IMF governors approved a $650 billion expansion of its reserve assets, called SDRs, to allocate to IMF member countries in accordance with their existing quotas.
Foreign securities came to $418.3 billion as of end-August, up $3.4 billion from the previous month and accounting for 90.2 percent of the FX reserves.
But deposits fell $9.82 billion on-month to $20.9 billion, and gold holdings remained unchanged at $4.79 billion.
As of the end of July, South Korea was the world's eighth-largest holder of FX reserves, the BOK said.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' 'Butter' climbs back to No. 7 on Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS releases 'Butter' remix feat. Megan Thee Stallion
-
(Yonhap Feature) Young S. Koreans memorialize youth in sculpted body pics
-
Prosecution busts biggest-ever drug smuggling attempt
-
Jincheon flooded with shopping mall orders after hosting Afghan refugees
-
(Yonhap Feature) Young S. Koreans memorialize youth in sculpted body pics
-
(Yonhap Interview) Jeju Beer eyes bigger share of S. Korea's craft brewing market
-
(Yonhap Feature) 'Too big to jail' mantra still holds good for chaebol brass in S. Korea
-
Four Afghan evacuees in S. Korea confirmed to be infected with COVID-19: ministry
-
S. Korea denounces deadly bombings near Kabul airport
-
Prosecution busts biggest-ever drug smuggling attempt
-
N. Korean troops observed at Pyongyang airfield in possible sign of military parade preparations: sources
-
Moon says seven newborn puppies of 'peace gift' dog from N. Korea adoptable by local governments
-
(LEAD) S. Korea developing massive ballistic missile as powerful as tactical nuclear weapon
-
U.S. draft bill seeks possible inclusion of S. Korea in 'Five Eyes' intelligence sharing program