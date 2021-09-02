S. Korean Bond Yields on Sep. 2, 2021
All News 16:30 September 02, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.046 1.066 -2.0
2-year TB 1.265 1.254 +1.1
3-year TB 1.422 1.417 +0.5
10-year TB 1.941 1.942 -0.1
2-year MSB 1.285 1.281 +0.4
3-year CB (AA-) 1.855 1.848 +0.7
91-day CD 0.920 0.920 0.0
(END)
