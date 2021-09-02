USFK reports 22 new COVID-19 cases, including 12 from Osan base
SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- Nineteen American soldiers and three affiliated individuals have tested positive for the new coronavirus, including those linked to a cluster infection at the Osan base, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Thursday.
Eleven service members and a South Korean civilian employee at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul, tested positive, either after developing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 or after coming into contact with colleagues who later tested positive, according to the USFK.
The remaining 8 soldiers and two family members were from Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, Camp Casey in the northern city of Dongducheon, the southeastern city of Daegu or on temporary duty in South Korea, the U.S. military said, adding that all of the new cases were confirmed between Sunday and Tuesday.
The Osan base has reported dozens of confirmed cases since last week amid speculation that the cluster could have something to do with a no-mask dance party held at a club inside the base on Aug. 21 in disregard of social distancing rules amid the pandemic.
"All individuals are currently in isolation at a facility designated for confirmed COVID-19 cases at USAG – Humphreys, Osan Air Base or a Korean medical facility," the USFK said in a release.
The latest cases brought the total caseload among the USFK population to 1,372.
"The USFK remains at a high level of readiness with more than 80% of its affiliated community vaccinated and less than 1% of its active duty service members currently confirmed positive with COVID-19," it said.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' 'Butter' climbs back to No. 7 on Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS releases 'Butter' remix feat. Megan Thee Stallion
-
(Yonhap Feature) Young S. Koreans memorialize youth in sculpted body pics
-
Prosecution busts biggest-ever drug smuggling attempt
-
Jincheon flooded with shopping mall orders after hosting Afghan refugees
-
(Yonhap Feature) Young S. Koreans memorialize youth in sculpted body pics
-
(Yonhap Feature) 'Too big to jail' mantra still holds good for chaebol brass in S. Korea
-
Four Afghan evacuees in S. Korea confirmed to be infected with COVID-19: ministry
-
(Yonhap Interview) Jeju Beer eyes bigger share of S. Korea's craft brewing market
-
S. Korea to lift entry restrictions on EU, Schengen Area countries from Sept.
-
Prosecution busts biggest-ever drug smuggling attempt
-
(LEAD) New cases under 2,000, eased virus curbs eyed for Chuseok
-
(LEAD) 1.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Romania to land in S. Korea
-
Son Heung-min glad to join 'motivated' teammates for World Cup qualifiers
-
Hyundai Heavy, Bobcock join forces for S. Korea's 1st aircraft carrier