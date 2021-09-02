Five members of K-pop boy band Enhypen test positive for COVID-19
SEOUL, Sept. 2 (Yonhap) -- Five of the seven members of K-pop boy band Enhypen have tested positive for COVID-19, their label said Thursday.
Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake and Sunghoon tested positive during self-isolation, which they began Aug. 26 after a staff member involved in a shooting project got infected, according to Belift Lab.
Jake showed symptoms, such as coughing and a fever, and tested positive on Monday. The other four soon followed.
"All of the infected members are taking the necessary steps and have moved to their assigned treatment facilities in accordance with the health authorities' guidelines," Belift Lab said on the fan community page Weverse. "They are currently showing mild symptoms."
The agency apologized to fans for "causing concern" by failing to protect the members from the virus and promised to provide its best support to ensure they recover quickly.
The seven-piece act, which also includes Sunoo and Ni-ki, is slated to release a new album at the end of this month, but it is unclear whether the mass infection will affect the schedule.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' 'Butter' climbs back to No. 7 on Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS releases 'Butter' remix feat. Megan Thee Stallion
-
(Yonhap Feature) Young S. Koreans memorialize youth in sculpted body pics
-
Prosecution busts biggest-ever drug smuggling attempt
-
Jincheon flooded with shopping mall orders after hosting Afghan refugees
-
(Yonhap Feature) Young S. Koreans memorialize youth in sculpted body pics
-
(Yonhap Feature) 'Too big to jail' mantra still holds good for chaebol brass in S. Korea
-
Four Afghan evacuees in S. Korea confirmed to be infected with COVID-19: ministry
-
(Yonhap Interview) Jeju Beer eyes bigger share of S. Korea's craft brewing market
-
S. Korea denounces deadly bombings near Kabul airport
-
Prosecution busts biggest-ever drug smuggling attempt
-
(LEAD) New cases under 2,000, eased virus curbs eyed for Chuseok
-
(LEAD) S. Korea developing massive ballistic missile as powerful as tactical nuclear weapon
-
Moon says seven newborn puppies of 'peace gift' dog from N. Korea adoptable by local governments
-
(LEAD) 1.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Romania to land in S. Korea