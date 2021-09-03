(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Sept. 3)

In the budget, there are populist expenditures apparently to win over voters with cash handouts ahead of the presidential election and local elections next year. The government set aside 23.5 trillion won for those in their 20s and 30s, most of whom had turned their backs against ruling party candidates in the Seoul and Busan mayoral by-elections. It plans to expand tuition fee subsidies even to middle-class college students and also offer rental aid of 200,000 won to low-income young people each month for a year. It is questionable if the subsidies and aid are necessary. They could be used more productively or to increase care for socially vulnerable classes.