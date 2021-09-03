Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
Aug. 29 -- N.K. stresses close relations with Cuba on 61st anniversary of diplomatic ties
-- Yongbyon nuclear reactor appears to be in operation: IAEA report
-- U.S. stresses 'urgent need for dialogue, diplomacy' with N.K. after IAEA report
30 -- Top U.S. envoy expresses hope for N. Korea's return to dialogue
-- U.S. continues to seek dialogue with N. Korea: White House
Sept. 1 -- U.S. extends travel ban on N. Korea for one year: report
2 -- N.K. troops observed at Pyongyang airfield in possible sign of parade preparations: sources
3 -- N.K. leader chairs politburo meeting to discuss antivirus efforts, food shortage
(END)
