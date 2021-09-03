Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All News 16:00 September 03, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------
Aug. 29 -- N.K. stresses close relations with Cuba on 61st anniversary of diplomatic ties

-- Yongbyon nuclear reactor appears to be in operation: IAEA report

-- U.S. stresses 'urgent need for dialogue, diplomacy' with N.K. after IAEA report

30 -- Top U.S. envoy expresses hope for N. Korea's return to dialogue

-- U.S. continues to seek dialogue with N. Korea: White House
Sept. 1 -- U.S. extends travel ban on N. Korea for one year: report

2 -- N.K. troops observed at Pyongyang airfield in possible sign of parade preparations: sources

3 -- N.K. leader chairs politburo meeting to discuss antivirus efforts, food shortage
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!