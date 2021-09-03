Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
N.K. stresses close relations with Cuba on 61st anniversary of diplomatic ties
SEOUL, Aug. 29 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Sunday stressed its close relations with Cuba and expressed continued support and solidarity on the occasion of the 61st anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties.
"For the last 60-odd years, the DPRK and Cuba have strengthened and developed the fraternal and comradely relations of mutual support and close cooperation on the sacred road of joint struggle for accomplishing the socialist cause," the North's foreign ministry said on its website.
DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
N. Korea denounces S. Korea, U.S. over joint military drill, vows to strengthen war deterrence
SEOUL, Aug. 30 (Yonhap) -- North Korea slammed South Korea and the United States over their recent summertime joint military drill, vowing to strengthen "war deterrence" strong enough to counter and remove any external threats.
The North's foreign ministry issued the criticism in a statement Sunday as Seoul and Washington concluded the combined military exercise last Thursday, which was held in a scaled-back manner due to the coronavirus situation and peace efforts involving North Korea.
"The exercise of invasive war by the U.S. and South Korea has keenly reminded us again of the need to continue to strengthen our national defense and preemptive capabilities strong enough to cope with and remove external threats," the ministry said.
N.K. leader urges young ex-convicts to become 'kindling spark' for national development
SEOUL, Aug. 31 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met and held a photo session with young ex-convicts volunteering to work in "difficult and challenging sectors," and urged them to become a "kindling spark" for national development, state media said Tuesday.
Kim "held hands of each of the young people who volunteered to work at difficult and challenging sectors with high awareness and enthusiasm to glorify their youth in the van of the worthwhile era, highly estimating their deeds and mental world," according to the Korean Central News Agency.
"Those young people, who had been lagging behind others, realized the gratitude of the mother party and the socialist system that embraced and brought them up and started with a clean slate by volunteering to work at the most difficult and challenging posts," the KCNA said.
N.K. leader chairs politburo meeting to discuss antivirus efforts, food shortage
SEOUL, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un presided over a politburo meeting to discuss key issues, such as nationwide anti-coronavirus measures and farm production, state media reported Friday.
Kim also discussed measures to thoroughly boost production of consumer goods and implement a land management policy, during the enlarged politburo session of the Workers' Party held Thursday, according to the Korean Central News Agency.
"Saying that the present dangerous situation of the worldwide pandemic which keeps spiraling out of control demands tighter nationwide epidemic prevention, he emphasized that all the party organizations and officials should reexamine the national epidemic prevention system and the work in this field, and conduct an intense political offensive to strain and awaken the epidemic prevention front once again," the KCNA said.
