(LEAD) Moon requests bipartisan support for 2022 budget plan, pending bills
(ATTN: CHANGES headline; UPDATES throughout with Moon's remarks; ADDS photos)
SEOUL, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Friday asked the National Assembly to back his administration's final months of efforts to overcome the COVID-19 crisis and improve people's lives.
Speaking during a luncheon meeting with the leaders of parliament at Cheong Wa Dae, Moon requested bipartisan support, in particular, for the 2022 budget proposal and other pending bills, even if competition between the ruling and opposition parties is heating up ahead of the presidential election.
"I ask (you) to join forces in protecting and further developing the lives of the people," separate from the presidential race, Moon told the attendees. They are National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug and new Deputy Speaker Chung Jin-suk, as well as the heads of the 18 standing committees.
"It is the time when genuine cooperation through dialogue and compromise among the ruling, opposition parties and the government is desperately needed," the president added.
He pointed out the government has submitted to the parliament a bill on next year's budget, worth 604 trillion won (US$518 billion), up 8.3 percent from this year.
It is aimed at achieving "complete recovery" from the pandemic-caused crisis and creating an opportunity for "new (economic) take-off," he said.
"In addition, I would like you to consider that more than half of the budget will be used by the next government," he stated at the outset of the meeting. The presidential election is slated for March 9, 2022, with a new administration to begin two months later.
It marked the first time the president has invited the leaders of the 21st National Assembly to Cheong Wa Dae for lunch. The four-year parliamentary session began in late May 2020, but members of the ruling Democratic Party had taken the chairmanship of all the 18 standing committees. The main opposition People Power Party (PPP) argued its member should serve as head of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee.
Following a deal between the rival parties earlier this week, the National Assembly picked Chung, a five-term lawmaker of the PPP, as deputy speaker. It also elected new chairpersons of 10 standing committees, which include seven PPP lawmakers.
Moon expressed hope the normalized operation of the National Assembly will serve as a chance for the "politics of cooperation" to get underway in earnest.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' 'Butter' climbs back to No. 7 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(Yonhap Feature) Young S. Koreans memorialize youth in sculpted body pics
-
Prosecution busts biggest-ever drug smuggling attempt
-
Jincheon flooded with shopping mall orders after hosting Afghan refugees
-
N. Korean troops observed at Pyongyang airfield in possible sign of military parade preparations: sources
-
(Yonhap Feature) Young S. Koreans memorialize youth in sculpted body pics
-
(Yonhap Interview) Jeju Beer eyes bigger share of S. Korea's craft brewing market
-
Four Afghan evacuees in S. Korea confirmed to be infected with COVID-19: ministry
-
Seoul's nuclear envoy to visit Washington for talks on N. Korea
-
S. Korea to dole out cash handouts to ordinary people next week
-
N. Korean troops observed at Pyongyang airfield in possible sign of military parade preparations: sources
-
Son Heung-min on World Cup qualifier draw vs. Iraq: 'Tough pill to swallow'
-
(LEAD) S. Korea developing massive ballistic missile as powerful as tactical nuclear weapon
-
U.S. draft bill seeks possible inclusion of S. Korea in 'Five Eyes' intelligence sharing program
-
Moon says seven newborn puppies of 'peace gift' dog from N. Korea adoptable by local governments