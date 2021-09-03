Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea renews toughened social distancing rules for 1 month: PM

All News 09:00 September 03, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will maintain toughened social distancing rules across the nation for one more month, the prime minister said Friday, as the country is bracing for a potential upsurge in infections in the runup to the traditional Chuseok holiday.

Under the renewed plan that will be effective from Monday to Oct. 3, the greater Seoul area will remain under the toughest Level 4 social distancing, while the rest of the country will be under Level 3, Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said during an interagency meeting on the government's coronavirus response.

The government partly relieved the current 9 p.m. curfew on cafes and restaurants in the capital area, allowing them to open till 10 p.m. during the next month.

Under the new social distancing scheme, a social gathering of up to six people will be allowed in the capital area after 6 p.m. if four of them are fully vaccinated.

A notice of temporary closure is attached to a restaurant in Seoul, in the Aug. 23, 2021, file photo, as the government started to implement Level 4 social distancing rules, the highest in the country's four-tier system against the coronavirus pandemic, in which the entry of groups of more than two people into restaurants and cafes is prohibited after 6:00 p.m. The government, however, decided to allow private gatherings of up to four in restaurants and cafes if the party includes two people who are fully vaccinated and have undergone a 14-day immunity-forming period. (Yonhap)

pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#coronavirus #social distancing
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!