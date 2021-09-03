Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 September 03, 2021
SEOUL, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 29/20 Cloudy 0
Incheon 28/20 Cloudy 0
Suwon 29/19 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 28/20 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 28/20 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 28/17 Sunny 0
Gangneung 25/18 Sunny 60
Jeonju 29/20 Sunny 60
Gwangju 28/20 Rain 60
Jeju 28/24 Rain 60
Daegu 27/19 Rain 30
Busan 26/21 Rain 30
(END)
