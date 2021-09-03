Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 September 03, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 29/20 Cloudy 0

Incheon 28/20 Cloudy 0

Suwon 29/19 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 28/20 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 28/20 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 28/17 Sunny 0

Gangneung 25/18 Sunny 60

Jeonju 29/20 Sunny 60

Gwangju 28/20 Rain 60

Jeju 28/24 Rain 60

Daegu 27/19 Rain 30

Busan 26/21 Rain 30

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!