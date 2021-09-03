Seoul stocks open higher on Wall Street gains
SEOUL, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened higher Friday, tracking gains on Wall Street as investors await the U.S. jobs data.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 20.37 points, or 0.64 percent, to trade at 3,196.22 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.37 percent, and the tech heavy Nasdaq composite edged up 0.14 percent ahead of the release of the labor market report Friday.
Investors are keenly awaiting the jobs data that will indicate whether the U.S. economy is on track for a recovery from the pandemic-induced slump as the U.S. Federal Reserve is considering withdrawing some of its accommodative monetary policies.
In Seoul, most large caps traded higher.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics rose 0.79 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix added 0.47 percent.
Online portal operator Naver inched up 0.34 percent, and mobile messaging giant Kakao advanced 0.97 percent.
Pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics climbed 1.05 percent, and Celltrion moved up 0.69 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem slipped 0.42 percent, and online lender Kakao Bank shed 0.61 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,156.3 won against the U.S. dollar, up 5.2 won from the previous session's close.
