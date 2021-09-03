Military reports 4 more COVID-19 cases
SEOUL, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- Four Army members tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said, the latest in a series of infections across the country amid the fourth wave of the pandemic.
Three officers and a soldier were confirmed to have been infected either after their recent vacation or after developing symptoms consistent with COVID-19, according to the ministry.
The latest cases brought the total caseload among the military population to 1,633, it added.
Nationwide, South Korea reported 1,709 more COVID-19 cases Friday, and the government announced its decision to maintain the toughened social distancing scheme for one more month as it is bracing for a possible upsurge in infections ahead of the traditional Chuseok holiday.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' 'Butter' climbs back to No. 7 on Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS releases 'Butter' remix feat. Megan Thee Stallion
-
(Yonhap Feature) Young S. Koreans memorialize youth in sculpted body pics
-
Prosecution busts biggest-ever drug smuggling attempt
-
Jincheon flooded with shopping mall orders after hosting Afghan refugees
-
(Yonhap Feature) Young S. Koreans memorialize youth in sculpted body pics
-
(Yonhap Interview) Jeju Beer eyes bigger share of S. Korea's craft brewing market
-
Four Afghan evacuees in S. Korea confirmed to be infected with COVID-19: ministry
-
Kabul airport blast occurred at site used during Korea's evacuation: source
-
Prosecutors seek 3-yr prison term for iKON's ex-leader in drug abuse case
-
N. Korean troops observed at Pyongyang airfield in possible sign of military parade preparations: sources
-
(LEAD) S. Korea developing massive ballistic missile as powerful as tactical nuclear weapon
-
Moon says seven newborn puppies of 'peace gift' dog from N. Korea adoptable by local governments
-
U.S. draft bill seeks possible inclusion of S. Korea in 'Five Eyes' intelligence sharing program
-
S. Korea renews toughened social distancing rules for 1 month: PM