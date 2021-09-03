Seoul stocks trade higher on foreign buying
SEOUL, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded higher late Friday morning as foreign investors scooped up local shares ahead of the release of U.S. jobs data.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 19.66 points, or 0.62 percent, to trade at 3,195.51 points as of 11:20 a.m.
The main index got off to a strong start, tracking gains on Wall Street, on the back of foreign and institutional buying.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.37 percent, and the tech heavy Nasdaq composite edged up 0.14 percent as investors awaited the U.S. labor market report Friday.
The jobs data will offer clues whether the U.S. economy is on pace to recover as the Fed mulls tapering asset purchases by the end of this year.
In Seoul, most large caps traded higher.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics rose 0.79 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix added 0.47 percent.
LG Electronics surged 4.66 percent amid reports that U.S. tech giant Apple could work with South Korean companies on its car development project.
Online portal operator Naver gained 1.58 percent, and mobile messaging giant Kakao advanced 1.29 percent.
Pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics climbed 0.32 percent, and drugmaker SK Bioscience spiked 8.63 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem inched up 0.14 percent, while online lender Kakao Bank shed 0.61 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,155.6 won against the U.S. dollar, up 5.9 won from the previous session's close.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' 'Butter' climbs back to No. 7 on Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS releases 'Butter' remix feat. Megan Thee Stallion
-
(Yonhap Feature) Young S. Koreans memorialize youth in sculpted body pics
-
Prosecution busts biggest-ever drug smuggling attempt
-
Jincheon flooded with shopping mall orders after hosting Afghan refugees
-
(Yonhap Feature) Young S. Koreans memorialize youth in sculpted body pics
-
(Yonhap Interview) Jeju Beer eyes bigger share of S. Korea's craft brewing market
-
Four Afghan evacuees in S. Korea confirmed to be infected with COVID-19: ministry
-
Kabul airport blast occurred at site used during Korea's evacuation: source
-
Prosecutors seek 3-yr prison term for iKON's ex-leader in drug abuse case
-
N. Korean troops observed at Pyongyang airfield in possible sign of military parade preparations: sources
-
(LEAD) S. Korea developing massive ballistic missile as powerful as tactical nuclear weapon
-
Moon says seven newborn puppies of 'peace gift' dog from N. Korea adoptable by local governments
-
U.S. draft bill seeks possible inclusion of S. Korea in 'Five Eyes' intelligence sharing program
-
S. Korea renews toughened social distancing rules for 1 month: PM