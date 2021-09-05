S. Korea chasing 1st win of final World Cup qualifying round vs. Lebanon

During his three-year tenure, the constant knock against Bento has been his inability or refusal to make in-game adjustments and his general lack of flexibility when it comes to roster selection and formulating tactics. One advantage is that the players are intimately familiar with Bento's systems. But on the flip side, South Korea can be predictable for opponents. In the late stages of Thursday's match, Iraqi players blocked off passing lanes and tightened the gap on defense, as if they knew exactly what South Koreans were about to do and how they were going to try to create scoring chances.