Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea detects 3 'Mu' variant cases for first time

All News 14:59 September 03, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has confirmed the country's first cases of a coronavirus strain called "Mu" from three patients, health authorities said Friday.

The variant, which was first identified in Colombia, was confirmed from three imported cases from Mexico, United States and Colombia, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said, without providing further details.

The World Health Organization earlier said the Mu variant has been detected in 39 countries so far, labeling it as a "variant of concern" and joining the ranks of the Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta variants of the virus.

The KDCA said it will continue to monitor such variants from imported cases.

khj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#coronavirus #variant
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!