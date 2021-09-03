KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
NEXENTIRE 8,160 DN 200
CHONGKUNDANG 132,500 UP 3,000
KCC 385,000 DN 13,000
SKBP 125,000 UP 3,000
DB HiTek 61,500 UP 1,800
CJ 104,000 UP 1,500
DongkukStlMill 19,950 DN 200
JWPHARMA 27,650 DN 400
LX INT 27,700 UP 50
SamsungF&MIns 229,000 UP 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 24,900 UP 100
Kogas 35,600 DN 550
Hanwha 35,450 DN 300
Youngpoong 750,000 DN 6,000
SK hynix 107,000 UP 500
HyundaiEng&Const 55,000 UP 1,000
CUCKOO HOMESYS 40,950 DN 200
Daesang 25,250 UP 100
TaihanElecWire 2,580 UP 65
SKNetworks 5,500 DN 10
ORION Holdings 16,150 UP 50
Hyundai M&F INS 25,650 DN 50
CJ LOGISTICS 171,000 UP 1,000
HANKOOK & COMPANY 17,000 DN 150
KIA CORP. 85,900 UP 2,100
DL 72,100 DN 300
HITEJINRO 34,350 DN 150
Yuhan 64,600 UP 400
DOOSAN 93,600 DN 1,100
AmoreG 57,000 0
HyundaiMtr 214,500 UP 3,000
BukwangPharm 22,400 DN 650
ILJIN MATERIALS 74,000 UP 1,100
Daewoong 36,450 UP 600
SamyangFood 83,700 UP 800
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,350 UP 250
CJ CheilJedang 444,500 UP 1,000
TaekwangInd 1,092,000 DN 7,000
SSANGYONGCNE 8,390 DN 50
KAL 31,200 UP 400
