KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,620 UP 10
LG Corp. 96,400 UP 3,200
POSCO CHEMICAL 151,000 UP 500
LG Innotek 225,500 UP 13,500
BoryungPharm 17,100 UP 300
L&L 11,750 0
LOTTE Fine Chem 70,900 UP 400
HYUNDAI STEEL 50,900 UP 500
Shinsegae 274,500 UP 1,000
Nongshim 300,500 DN 1,000
SGBC 84,400 DN 100
Hyosung 117,000 DN 1,000
LOTTE 35,450 DN 100
GCH Corp 34,350 UP 650
LotteChilsung 148,000 UP 4,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,850 DN 120
POSCO 348,000 UP 5,500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 118,500 DN 3,500
ShinhanGroup 38,700 DN 100
SamsungElec 76,600 UP 600
NHIS 13,300 0
DongwonInd 244,000 UP 1,000
SK Discovery 48,200 UP 100
LS 66,900 UP 300
GC Corp 390,000 UP 13,000
GS E&C 45,250 UP 500
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 760,000 UP 10,000
KPIC 232,000 UP 2,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,880 DN 20
SKC 150,500 UP 6,000
GS Retail 34,300 DN 150
Ottogi 521,000 DN 2,000
DB INSURANCE 60,000 UP 500
IlyangPharm 36,450 UP 750
F&F Holdings 41,350 DN 4,050
MERITZ SECU 5,570 DN 140
HtlShilla 89,200 UP 300
Hanmi Science 74,500 UP 700
SamsungElecMech 184,500 UP 2,000
Hanssem 119,000 UP 3,500
(MORE)
