YUNGJIN PHARM 5,620 UP 10

LG Corp. 96,400 UP 3,200

POSCO CHEMICAL 151,000 UP 500

LG Innotek 225,500 UP 13,500

BoryungPharm 17,100 UP 300

L&L 11,750 0

LOTTE Fine Chem 70,900 UP 400

HYUNDAI STEEL 50,900 UP 500

Shinsegae 274,500 UP 1,000

Nongshim 300,500 DN 1,000

SGBC 84,400 DN 100

Hyosung 117,000 DN 1,000

LOTTE 35,450 DN 100

GCH Corp 34,350 UP 650

LotteChilsung 148,000 UP 4,000

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 9,850 DN 120

POSCO 348,000 UP 5,500

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 118,500 DN 3,500

ShinhanGroup 38,700 DN 100

SamsungElec 76,600 UP 600

NHIS 13,300 0

DongwonInd 244,000 UP 1,000

SK Discovery 48,200 UP 100

LS 66,900 UP 300

GC Corp 390,000 UP 13,000

GS E&C 45,250 UP 500

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 760,000 UP 10,000

KPIC 232,000 UP 2,000

MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,880 DN 20

SKC 150,500 UP 6,000

GS Retail 34,300 DN 150

Ottogi 521,000 DN 2,000

DB INSURANCE 60,000 UP 500

IlyangPharm 36,450 UP 750

F&F Holdings 41,350 DN 4,050

MERITZ SECU 5,570 DN 140

HtlShilla 89,200 UP 300

Hanmi Science 74,500 UP 700

SamsungElecMech 184,500 UP 2,000

Hanssem 119,000 UP 3,500

(MORE)