KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KSOE 113,500 DN 500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 38,900 DN 650
OCI 128,500 DN 500
LS ELECTRIC 67,600 DN 800
KorZinc 517,000 0
SamsungHvyInd 6,270 UP 70
HyundaiMipoDock 73,700 DN 100
IS DONGSEO 50,700 DN 800
S-Oil 92,700 UP 1,000
KumhoPetrochem 192,000 UP 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 249,000 UP 3,000
SamsungSecu 49,100 DN 1,200
HYUNDAI WIA 90,200 DN 200
Mobis 278,000 UP 2,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 50,900 DN 800
S-1 81,800 UP 300
ZINUS 83,800 UP 400
Hanchem 307,500 UP 11,500
HMM 39,300 DN 1,000
DWS 56,100 DN 700
KEPCO 23,750 DN 100
KG DONGBU STL 15,300 0
SKTelecom 305,500 DN 2,500
SNT MOTIV 55,100 DN 700
HyundaiElev 49,650 0
SAMSUNG SDS 171,500 UP 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 32,400 DN 150
KUMHOTIRE 5,970 UP 40
Hanon Systems 16,500 UP 250
SK 265,000 UP 3,000
ShinpoongPharm 69,700 DN 100
Handsome 41,900 UP 300
Asiana Airlines 23,950 UP 1,250
COWAY 77,600 UP 1,300
LOTTE SHOPPING 107,500 DN 1,500
IBK 10,400 UP 50
DONGSUH 29,000 DN 50
SamsungEng 23,900 UP 600
SAMSUNG C&T 132,000 UP 500
PanOcean 7,800 UP 50
(MORE)
-
BTS' 'Butter' climbs back to No. 7 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(Yonhap Feature) Young S. Koreans memorialize youth in sculpted body pics
-
Prosecution busts biggest-ever drug smuggling attempt
-
Jincheon flooded with shopping mall orders after hosting Afghan refugees
-
N. Korean troops observed at Pyongyang airfield in possible sign of military parade preparations: sources
-
(Yonhap Feature) Young S. Koreans memorialize youth in sculpted body pics
-
(Yonhap Interview) Jeju Beer eyes bigger share of S. Korea's craft brewing market
-
Four Afghan evacuees in S. Korea confirmed to be infected with COVID-19: ministry
-
Seoul's nuclear envoy to visit Washington for talks on N. Korea
-
S. Korea to dole out cash handouts to ordinary people next week
-
N. Korean troops observed at Pyongyang airfield in possible sign of military parade preparations: sources
-
Son Heung-min on World Cup qualifier draw vs. Iraq: 'Tough pill to swallow'
-
(LEAD) S. Korea developing massive ballistic missile as powerful as tactical nuclear weapon
-
U.S. draft bill seeks possible inclusion of S. Korea in 'Five Eyes' intelligence sharing program
-
Moon says seven newborn puppies of 'peace gift' dog from N. Korea adoptable by local governments