KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SAMSUNG CARD 34,350 DN 150
CheilWorldwide 23,650 UP 650
KT 32,900 DN 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL201500 DN1000
LOTTE TOUR 19,450 0
LG Uplus 14,400 UP 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 74,600 UP 300
KT&G 81,900 UP 100
DHICO 21,750 UP 450
Doosanfc 52,600 DN 200
LG Display 20,950 UP 750
Kangwonland 28,350 UP 50
NAVER 452,500 UP 10,000
Kakao 156,500 UP 1,500
NCsoft 622,000 DN 11,000
KIWOOM 121,000 UP 1,500
DSME 27,150 UP 150
DSINFRA 11,800 DN 100
DWEC 7,370 0
DongwonF&B 208,000 UP 2,500
KEPCO KPS 38,400 DN 1,100
LGH&H 1,444,000 DN 29,000
LGCHEM 725,000 UP 14,000
KEPCO E&C 48,600 DN 1,050
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 74,400 UP 600
HYUNDAI ROTEM 26,250 DN 250
LGELECTRONICS 153,500 UP 14,000
Celltrion 283,000 DN 5,000
Huchems 26,850 DN 250
DAEWOONG PHARM 163,500 DN 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 81,700 DN 100
KIH 93,200 DN 200
LOTTE Himart 31,550 0
GS 41,950 DN 250
CJ CGV 31,050 DN 300
LIG Nex1 51,200 DN 400
Fila Holdings 46,150 UP 850
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 190,000 UP 3,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 44,650 0
HANWHA LIFE 3,400 UP 30
(MORE)
BTS' 'Butter' climbs back to No. 7 on Billboard Hot 100
(Yonhap Feature) Young S. Koreans memorialize youth in sculpted body pics
Prosecution busts biggest-ever drug smuggling attempt
Jincheon flooded with shopping mall orders after hosting Afghan refugees
N. Korean troops observed at Pyongyang airfield in possible sign of military parade preparations: sources
(Yonhap Interview) Jeju Beer eyes bigger share of S. Korea's craft brewing market
Four Afghan evacuees in S. Korea confirmed to be infected with COVID-19: ministry
Seoul's nuclear envoy to visit Washington for talks on N. Korea
S. Korea to dole out cash handouts to ordinary people next week
Son Heung-min on World Cup qualifier draw vs. Iraq: 'Tough pill to swallow'
(LEAD) S. Korea developing massive ballistic missile as powerful as tactical nuclear weapon
U.S. draft bill seeks possible inclusion of S. Korea in 'Five Eyes' intelligence sharing program
Moon says seven newborn puppies of 'peace gift' dog from N. Korea adoptable by local governments