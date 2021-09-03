KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
AMOREPACIFIC 224,500 0
FOOSUNG 14,500 UP 650
SK Innovation 250,000 UP 2,500
POONGSAN 35,550 0
KBFinancialGroup 52,900 DN 200
Hansae 21,550 UP 600
LX HAUSYS 88,400 DN 500
Youngone Corp 42,450 DN 550
CSWIND 78,600 DN 400
GKL 15,950 DN 200
KOLON IND 84,600 UP 700
HanmiPharm 313,000 UP 2,500
BNK Financial Group 7,880 0
emart 179,000 DN 2,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY461 50 DN150
KOLMAR KOREA 48,200 DN 250
HANJINKAL 65,200 DN 600
DoubleUGames 59,600 DN 1,900
CUCKOO 24,250 UP 50
COSMAX 129,000 UP 1,000
MANDO 60,500 UP 200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 951,000 UP 3,000
INNOCEAN 58,400 UP 300
Doosan Bobcat 42,650 UP 650
H.S.ENTERPRISE 14,900 0
Netmarble 126,000 0
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S65300 UP500
ORION 125,000 DN 1,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 18,850 DN 500
BGF Retail 178,000 DN 5,000
SKCHEM 278,000 UP 5,500
HDC-OP 29,550 0
HYOSUNG TNC 732,000 DN 12,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 593,000 UP 1,000
SKBS 335,000 UP 28,000
WooriFinancialGroup 11,250 0
HYBE 281,000 UP 500
SK ie technology 209,000 0
DL E&C 140,000 UP 2,000
LX HOLDINGS 9,980 UP 70
(END)
-
BTS' 'Butter' climbs back to No. 7 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(Yonhap Feature) Young S. Koreans memorialize youth in sculpted body pics
-
Prosecution busts biggest-ever drug smuggling attempt
-
Jincheon flooded with shopping mall orders after hosting Afghan refugees
-
N. Korean troops observed at Pyongyang airfield in possible sign of military parade preparations: sources
-
(Yonhap Feature) Young S. Koreans memorialize youth in sculpted body pics
-
(Yonhap Interview) Jeju Beer eyes bigger share of S. Korea's craft brewing market
-
Four Afghan evacuees in S. Korea confirmed to be infected with COVID-19: ministry
-
Seoul's nuclear envoy to visit Washington for talks on N. Korea
-
S. Korea to dole out cash handouts to ordinary people next week
-
N. Korean troops observed at Pyongyang airfield in possible sign of military parade preparations: sources
-
Son Heung-min on World Cup qualifier draw vs. Iraq: 'Tough pill to swallow'
-
(LEAD) S. Korea developing massive ballistic missile as powerful as tactical nuclear weapon
-
U.S. draft bill seeks possible inclusion of S. Korea in 'Five Eyes' intelligence sharing program
-
Moon says seven newborn puppies of 'peace gift' dog from N. Korea adoptable by local governments