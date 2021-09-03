AMOREPACIFIC 224,500 0

FOOSUNG 14,500 UP 650

SK Innovation 250,000 UP 2,500

POONGSAN 35,550 0

KBFinancialGroup 52,900 DN 200

Hansae 21,550 UP 600

LX HAUSYS 88,400 DN 500

Youngone Corp 42,450 DN 550

CSWIND 78,600 DN 400

GKL 15,950 DN 200

KOLON IND 84,600 UP 700

HanmiPharm 313,000 UP 2,500

BNK Financial Group 7,880 0

emart 179,000 DN 2,000

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY461 50 DN150

KOLMAR KOREA 48,200 DN 250

HANJINKAL 65,200 DN 600

DoubleUGames 59,600 DN 1,900

CUCKOO 24,250 UP 50

COSMAX 129,000 UP 1,000

MANDO 60,500 UP 200

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 951,000 UP 3,000

INNOCEAN 58,400 UP 300

Doosan Bobcat 42,650 UP 650

H.S.ENTERPRISE 14,900 0

Netmarble 126,000 0

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S65300 UP500

ORION 125,000 DN 1,000

HANWHA SYSTEMS 18,850 DN 500

BGF Retail 178,000 DN 5,000

SKCHEM 278,000 UP 5,500

HDC-OP 29,550 0

HYOSUNG TNC 732,000 DN 12,000

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 593,000 UP 1,000

SKBS 335,000 UP 28,000

WooriFinancialGroup 11,250 0

HYBE 281,000 UP 500

SK ie technology 209,000 0

DL E&C 140,000 UP 2,000

LX HOLDINGS 9,980 UP 70

(END)