Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday
Gyeonggi governor retains front-runner position in latest poll for presidential hopefuls
SEOUL -- Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung affiliated with the ruling party has retained his front-runner status to run ahead of his opposition rival ex-Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl by a modest margin, the latest presidential contenders' poll showed Friday.
In the poll released by Gallup Korea, Lee of the Democratic Party (DP) was leading Yoon affiliated with the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) 24 percent to 19 percent.
-----------------------
S. Korea detects 3 'Mu' variant cases for first time
SEOUL -- South Korea has confirmed the country's first cases of a coronavirus strain called "Mu" from three patients, health authorities said Friday.
The variant, which was first identified in Colombia, was confirmed from three imported cases from Mexico, United States and Colombia, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said, without providing further details.
------------------------
Seoul Metro union vows to walk out Sept. 14 as planned over layoff plan
SEOUL -- The labor union of Seoul Metro, the operator of Seoul subway system, warned Friday it will go on strike on Sept. 14 as planned, if the authorities' plan to lay off workers as part of restructuring measures is not withdrawn.
Seoul Metro labor union leader Kim Dae-hoon said that he and other unionized workers have no other option but to walk out, as long as the central and metropolitan governments push ahead with their restructuring plan, instead of providing fiscal assistance.
-------------------------
Numerous Korean artists join soundtrack for Marvel's 'Shang-Chi'
SEOUL -- A handful of South Korean artists, including Zion. T and BIBI, have contributed to the soundtrack of Marvel Studios' latest action flick "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," the album's producer said Friday.
Hip-hop and R&B singer Zion. T performed "Nomad," featuring Japanese singer-songwriter Gen Hoshino, while BIBI collaborated with Mark of boy band GOT7 in "Never Gonna Come Down," according to music company 88rising.
-------------------------
Seoul stocks bounce back on foreign buying
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks closed higher Friday as foreign investors scooped up local shares ahead of the release of U.S. jobs data. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 25.21 points, or 0.79 percent, to close at 3,201.06 points.
------------------------
Busan lowers social distancing level as COVID-19 cases decline
BUSAN -- Busan's social distancing rules will be downgraded to Level 3, the second highest in the nation's four-tier system, next week after nearly one month of the toughest Level 4 in the southern port city, the municipal government said Friday.
It said Level 3 social distancing restrictions will be in place in Busan for a month, beginning Monday, 28 days after Level 4 was enforced on Aug. 10.
-------------------------
S. Korean actor Park Seo-joon to star in Marvel film
SEOUL -- South Korean actor Park Seo-joon will star in Marvel Studios' new superhero film, his agency said Friday.
"Park has confirmed his appearance in a Marvel Studios film and left the country this afternoon," Awesome ENT said in a release.
-------------------------
Korean Re ranks 10th worldwide in premium income in 2020
SEOUL -- South Korean reinsurer Korean Reinsurance Co. (Korean Re) said Friday it ranked 10th in the world in terms of premium income in 2020.
A report by global insurance credit appraiser A.M. Best showed Korean Re's reinsurance premiums standing at US$7.78 billion last year, the 10th largest among global players.
(END)
-
