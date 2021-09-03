Vice FM Choi meets Colombian ambassador after leaders' summit
SEOUL, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun met with Colombia's top envoy to Seoul on Friday to discuss the outcome and follow-up measures after the recent summit between the two countries' leaders, the foreign ministry said.
In the meeting with Ambassador Juan Caiza, Choi said that last month's state visit by President Ivan Duque Marquez to South Korea served as an occasion for the two sides to deepen their relations in a "comprehensive and forward-looking" manner, the ministry said in a release.
Choi suggested the two sides work together to faithfully carry out the follow-up measures in line with the agreement during the Aug. 25 summit talks, including the shared commitment to strengthening cooperation especially in the digital, environmental and cultural fields.
Caiza, in turn, agreed to make continued efforts to ensure that the summit outcome can lead to the development of bilateral ties.
The two countries upgraded their relations to a "strategic partnership" in 2011. Next year will mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' 'Butter' climbs back to No. 7 on Billboard Hot 100
-
(Yonhap Feature) Young S. Koreans memorialize youth in sculpted body pics
-
Prosecution busts biggest-ever drug smuggling attempt
-
Jincheon flooded with shopping mall orders after hosting Afghan refugees
-
N. Korean troops observed at Pyongyang airfield in possible sign of military parade preparations: sources
-
(Yonhap Feature) Young S. Koreans memorialize youth in sculpted body pics
-
(Yonhap Interview) Jeju Beer eyes bigger share of S. Korea's craft brewing market
-
Four Afghan evacuees in S. Korea confirmed to be infected with COVID-19: ministry
-
Seoul's nuclear envoy to visit Washington for talks on N. Korea
-
S. Korea to dole out cash handouts to ordinary people next week
-
N. Korean troops observed at Pyongyang airfield in possible sign of military parade preparations: sources
-
Son Heung-min on World Cup qualifier draw vs. Iraq: 'Tough pill to swallow'
-
(LEAD) S. Korea developing massive ballistic missile as powerful as tactical nuclear weapon
-
U.S. draft bill seeks possible inclusion of S. Korea in 'Five Eyes' intelligence sharing program
-
Moon says seven newborn puppies of 'peace gift' dog from N. Korea adoptable by local governments