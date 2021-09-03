Renault Samsung workers vote to approve wage deal
SEOUL, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- Unionized workers at Renault Samsung Motors Corp. voted Friday to approve a tentative wage deal with the carmaker.
About 55 percent of its union members voted in favor of the deal that includes a freeze in basic pay for 2020 and 2021 and a lump sum bonus payment of 8 million won (US$6,915) plus 300,000 won worth of gift certificates per worker, the union said.
On Tuesday, the South Korean unit of Renault S.A. and its labor union reached the wage agreement.
With Renault Samsung's settlement, all five carmakers in the country, including Hyundai Motor Co., have concluded wage negotiations for this year.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
