Go to Contents Go to Navigation

U.S. stands ready to respond to any N. Korean missile launch: U.S. commander

All News 00:46 September 04, 2021

By Byun Duk-kun

WASHINGTON, Sept. 3 (Yonhap) -- The United States stands ready to respond to any missile launch by North Korea should the North decides to stage such a provocation, the commander of U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said Friday.

"I'm ready 24/7, 365 (days). If North Korea decides to launch a ballistic missile, I'm confident in our capabilities," Gen. Glen VanHerck said in a Department of Defense press briefing.

The Air Force general reiterated that both NORTHCOM and NORAD stand ready to provide "mission capabilities."

"For NORAD that's threat warning and attack assessment. For NORTHCOM, ballistic missile defense capability," he said. "We continue to be ready to respond should North Korea elect to launch a missile."

His remark comes as the North is set to observe important anniversaries that it had in the past often marked by launching or unveiling new weapons of mass destruction, including ballistic missiles.

Earlier reports said the North is preparing for a massive military parade as the country marks the establishment of its government on Sept. 9 and founding anniversary of its ruling Workers' Party on Oct. 10.

Air Force Gen. Glen VanHerck, commander of U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command, is seen answering questions while virtually taking part in a press briefing at the Department of Defense in Washington on Sept. 3, 2021 in this image captured from the website of the Defense Department. (Yonhap)

bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!