Korean-language dailies

-- Gatherings of up to eight family members to be allowed during Chuseok holiday (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Suga gives up run for reelection, Who will be next PM? (Kookmin Daily)

-- Suga gives up run for reelection, will step down just a year after his inauguration (Donga Ilbo)

-- Suga to step down over response to COVID-19 a year after his inauguration (Segye Times)

-- Gatherings of up to six, including 4 fully vaccinated people, will be allowed at restaurants in greater Seoul area until 10 p.m. (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Gatherings of up to six, including 4 fully vaccinated people, will be allowed at restaurants, cafes in greater Seoul area until 10 p.m. (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 34 yrs ago, death penalty execution came close (Hankyoreh)

-- Stepping stones to 'With Coronavirus' move laid (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Japan's Suga to step down a year after inauguration (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Japan's Suga to step down a year after inauguration (Korea Economic Daily)

