Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

September 04, 2021

SEOUL, Sept. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 4.

Korean-language dailies
-- Gatherings of up to eight family members to be allowed during Chuseok holiday (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Suga gives up run for reelection, Who will be next PM? (Kookmin Daily)
-- Suga gives up run for reelection, will step down just a year after his inauguration (Donga Ilbo)
-- Suga to step down over response to COVID-19 a year after his inauguration (Segye Times)
-- Gatherings of up to six, including 4 fully vaccinated people, will be allowed at restaurants in greater Seoul area until 10 p.m. (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gatherings of up to six, including 4 fully vaccinated people, will be allowed at restaurants, cafes in greater Seoul area until 10 p.m. (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 34 yrs ago, death penalty execution came close (Hankyoreh)
-- Stepping stones to 'With Coronavirus' move laid (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Japan's Suga to step down a year after inauguration (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Japan's Suga to step down a year after inauguration (Korea Economic Daily)
