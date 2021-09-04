Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Sept. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 4.
Korean-language dailies
-- Gatherings of up to eight family members to be allowed during Chuseok holiday (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Suga gives up run for reelection, Who will be next PM? (Kookmin Daily)
-- Suga gives up run for reelection, will step down just a year after his inauguration (Donga Ilbo)
-- Suga to step down over response to COVID-19 a year after his inauguration (Segye Times)
-- Gatherings of up to six, including 4 fully vaccinated people, will be allowed at restaurants in greater Seoul area until 10 p.m. (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gatherings of up to six, including 4 fully vaccinated people, will be allowed at restaurants, cafes in greater Seoul area until 10 p.m. (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 34 yrs ago, death penalty execution came close (Hankyoreh)
-- Stepping stones to 'With Coronavirus' move laid (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Japan's Suga to step down a year after inauguration (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Japan's Suga to step down a year after inauguration (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)
-
BTS' 'Butter' climbs back to No. 7 on Billboard Hot 100
-
Prosecution busts biggest-ever drug smuggling attempt
-
Jincheon flooded with shopping mall orders after hosting Afghan refugees
-
N. Korean troops observed at Pyongyang airfield in possible sign of military parade preparations: sources
-
Man who ran away after removing ankle bracelet confesses to killing 2 women
-
(Yonhap Interview) Jeju Beer eyes bigger share of S. Korea's craft brewing market
-
Four Afghan evacuees in S. Korea confirmed to be infected with COVID-19: ministry
-
Seoul's nuclear envoy to visit Washington for talks on N. Korea
-
S. Korea to dole out cash handouts to ordinary people next week
-
N.K. leader urges young ex-convicts to become 'kindling spark' for national development
-
Son Heung-min on World Cup qualifier draw vs. Iraq: 'Tough pill to swallow'
-
(LEAD) S. Korea renews toughened social distancing rules for 1 month: PM
-
N. Korean troops observed at Pyongyang airfield in possible sign of military parade preparations: sources
-
U.S. stands ready to respond to any N. Korean missile launch: U.S. commander
-
(LEAD) S. Korea developing massive ballistic missile as powerful as tactical nuclear weapon