BTS to appear on YouTube music show next week
SEOUL, Sept. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korean superband BTS, along with Coldplay front man, Chris Martin, will appear on YouTube's weekly music show next week, the septet's agency said Saturday.
The K-pop sensation and Martin are set to appear on a special episode of YouTube Originals' weekly music series "Released" that will air at 12:45 p.m. Friday, according to Big Hit Music, the group's agency.
They are expected to share their experiences as musicians on the global stage and talk about a set of topics, such as the recent Permission to Dance challenge on YouTube Shorts.
Some short videos from the YouTube challenge -- created by fans in Korea, the United States, India and other countries -- will also be shown.
"Permission to Dance," the group's second collaboration with British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, was released July 9.
(END)
