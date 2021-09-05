Doosan Infracore wins excavator orders from Egypt
SEOUL, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Infracore Co., South Korea's major construction equipment maker, said Sunday it has won orders to deliver 28 large excavators to Egypt.
Doosan Infracore said it has signed a supply contract for 36-ton excavators with the Egyptian defense ministry, which will be used for a state-run railway construction project.
The construction unit of Korean conglomerate Doosan Group won orders for 30 pieces of construction equipment with the Egyptian government earlier this year.
Doosan Infracore said it has sold 137 pieces of construction equipment in Egypt this year, up 32 percent from the same period a year earlier, expecting additional sales in the Middle Eastern market.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' 'Butter' climbs back to No. 7 on Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS to appear on YouTube music show next week
-
Prosecution busts biggest-ever drug smuggling attempt
-
Jincheon flooded with shopping mall orders after hosting Afghan refugees
-
N. Korean troops observed at Pyongyang airfield in possible sign of military parade preparations: sources
-
(Yonhap Interview) Jeju Beer eyes bigger share of S. Korea's craft brewing market
-
U.S. stands ready to respond to any N. Korean missile launch: U.S. commander
-
S. Korea to dole out cash handouts to ordinary people next week
-
N.K. leader urges young ex-convicts to become 'kindling spark' for national development
-
Door remains open for dialogue with N. Korea: White House
-
Questionable vaccines administered to 140 people at Seoul hospital
-
U.S. stands ready to respond to any N. Korean missile launch: U.S. commander
-
Numerous Korean artists join soundtrack for Marvel's 'Shang-Chi'
-
S. Korean actor Park Seo-joon to star in Marvel film
-
(2nd LD) New virus cases rise above 1,800 amid tight vigilance