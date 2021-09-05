Gyeonggi governor scores another dominant victory in ongoing ruling party presidential primary
SEOUL/CHEONGJU, South Korea, Sept. 5 (Yonhap) -- Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung claimed another solid electoral victory Sunday in the ruling Democratic Party's ongoing national presidential primary race.
Lee finished first in the primary vote held among registered DP members in the Sejong-North Chungcheong Province region at the CJB Convention Center, garnering 54.54 percent of the ballots cast.
Former DP chief Rep. Lee Nak-yon came in second with 29.72 percent, followed by ex-Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae with 7.09 percent and ex-Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun at 5.49 percent.
Rep. Park Yong-jin finished fifth with 2.22 percent of the votes, followed by Rep. Kim Doo-gwan with 0.93 percent.
The latest results marked the Gyeonggi Province governor's second consecutive victory in the DP primary, which kicked off Aug. 31 for a total of 11 rounds of regional votes to select the party's final candidate to run in the March 9 presidential election.
A day earlier, Lee won a strong victory in the primary's first leg in the Daejeon-South Chungcheong Province region.
Lee has won an average 54.72 percent of the votes so far, in comparison with runner-up Lee Nak-yon's 28.19 percent.
The DP is scheduled to hold nine additional primary votes across the country, including in the southern city of Gwangju on Sept. 25, wrapping up with the final destination of Seoul on Oct. 10.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' 'Butter' climbs back to No. 7 on Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS to appear on YouTube music show next week
-
Prosecution busts biggest-ever drug smuggling attempt
-
Jincheon flooded with shopping mall orders after hosting Afghan refugees
-
N. Korean troops observed at Pyongyang airfield in possible sign of military parade preparations: sources
-
(Yonhap Interview) Jeju Beer eyes bigger share of S. Korea's craft brewing market
-
U.S. stands ready to respond to any N. Korean missile launch: U.S. commander
-
S. Korea to dole out cash handouts to ordinary people next week
-
N.K. leader urges young ex-convicts to become 'kindling spark' for national development
-
Door remains open for dialogue with N. Korea: White House
-
Questionable vaccines administered to 140 people at Seoul hospital
-
U.S. stands ready to respond to any N. Korean missile launch: U.S. commander
-
New virus cases dip to 1,400s on fewer tests; tough restrictions extended
-
S. Korea captain Son Heung-min vows to be more assertive
-
S. Korea to ease attendance caps in schools despite extended social distancing measures