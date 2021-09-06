Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 6.
Korean-language dailies
-- Lee Jae-myung scores 'overwhelming victory in Chungcheong' with 54.7 pct of vote (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Lee Jae-myung scores 'overwhelming victory in Chungcheong,' positive sign for possible advance without runoff (Kookmin Daily)
-- Lee Jae-myung scores win with majority of vote in Chungcheong for 2nd consecutive day (Donga Ilbo)
-- Lee Jae-myung scores win with majority of vote in Chungcheong, takes lead in primary race (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Lee Jae-myung scores win with majority of vote in Chungcheong, a boost to frontrunner position (Segye Times)
-- Lee Jae-myung remains far ahead, gets majority of vote in Chungcheong (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Lee Jae-myung gets a head start, wins majority of vote in both South, North Chungcheong Provinces (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Lee Jae-myung gets 54.72 pct of vote, wins overwhelming victory with majority of vote in Chungcheong region (Hankyoreh)
-- Lee Jae-myung sweeps Chungcheong, boosts frontrunner position (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Sudden acceleration of carbon neutrality policy; businesses 'in panic' (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Public pensions to be funded by 10 tln won of taxpayers' money (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Online sales rise to record W16.2 trillion in July (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Distancing rules extended but eased for fully vaccinated people (Korea Herald)
-- Gyeonggi gov. consolidating lead in ruling party primary (Korea Times)
(END)
-
BTS' 'Butter' climbs back to No. 7 on Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS to appear on YouTube music show next week
-
Prosecution busts biggest-ever drug smuggling attempt
-
Jincheon flooded with shopping mall orders after hosting Afghan refugees
-
N. Korean troops observed at Pyongyang airfield in possible sign of military parade preparations: sources
-
(Yonhap Interview) Jeju Beer eyes bigger share of S. Korea's craft brewing market
-
(LEAD) S. Korea renews toughened social distancing rules for 1 month: PM
-
U.S. stands ready to respond to any N. Korean missile launch: U.S. commander
-
Gyeonggi Gov. Lee earns landslide win in DP's 1st presidential primary vote
-
(LEAD) Number of women expected to top that of men in S. Korea in 2030
-
U.S. reconnaissance drone spotted over Korean Peninsula amid speculation N. Korea preparing for military parade
-
S. Korea captain Son Heung-min vows to be more assertive
-
Questionable vaccines administered to 104 people at Pyeongtaek hospital
-
S. Korea to ease attendance caps in schools despite extended social distancing measures
-
(2nd LD) New virus cases dip to 1,400s on fewer tests; tough restrictions extended