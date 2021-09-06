Seoul to deliver intention to join DEPA
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, Sept. 6 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Monday it plans to deliver its official intention to join a global pact on the digital sector that covers a wider array of issues beyond conventional free trade agreements.
Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo held a virtual meeting with his Singaporean counterpart Gan Kim Yong and proposed that South Korea wishes to join the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement (DEPA), according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy.
Asia's No. 4 economy plans to hand in its proposal later this month.
The DEPA, which currently covers Singapore, New Zealand and Chile, came into effect in January this year. It is the first multilateral pact that covers digital trade issues.
The pact covers a wide array of agendas, including digital identities, e-payments, data protection and cross-border data flows.
"The DEPA is expected to grow as a giant platform that will serve as a new framework for global digital trades," Yeo said in a statement.
South Korea also vowed to work closely with Singapore to invite other "like-minded countries," including the United States and Australia.
South Korea, meanwhile, completed its domestic procedures to join the DEPA in August.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' 'Butter' climbs back to No. 7 on Billboard Hot 100
-
BTS to appear on YouTube music show next week
-
Prosecution busts biggest-ever drug smuggling attempt
-
Jincheon flooded with shopping mall orders after hosting Afghan refugees
-
N. Korean troops observed at Pyongyang airfield in possible sign of military parade preparations: sources
-
(Yonhap Interview) Jeju Beer eyes bigger share of S. Korea's craft brewing market
-
(LEAD) S. Korea renews toughened social distancing rules for 1 month: PM
-
U.S. stands ready to respond to any N. Korean missile launch: U.S. commander
-
Gyeonggi Gov. Lee earns landslide win in DP's 1st presidential primary vote
-
(LEAD) Number of women expected to top that of men in S. Korea in 2030
-
U.S. reconnaissance drone spotted over Korean Peninsula amid speculation N. Korea preparing for military parade
-
S. Korea captain Son Heung-min vows to be more assertive
-
Questionable vaccines administered to 104 people at Pyeongtaek hospital
-
S. Korea to ease attendance caps in schools despite extended social distancing measures
-
(2nd LD) New virus cases dip to 1,400s on fewer tests; tough restrictions extended